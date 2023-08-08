Burn ban in effect for Bexar County due to dry conditions

SAN ANTONIO – A burn ban is in effect for unincorporated areas of Bexar County until Nov. 7.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved the ban as the area continues to see dry conditions amid sweltering heat.

According to an agenda coordination form from the Commissioners Court, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) shows Bexar County has an index average well over 500. The KBDI website shows Bexar County had an average of 697. The index ranges from 0 to 800, with the higher number representing drier conditions.

Residents are restricted to burning waste in burn barrels with metal wire mesh screens.

Violators may face a fine of up to $500, the release states.

SAWS has also implemented Stage 2 water restrictions for its customers.

