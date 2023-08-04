Fire safety tips to keep in mind amid ongoing drought

Fire safety tips to remember with the ongoing drought in place

With the ongoing hot and dry conditions found in South Central Texas, fire danger concerns will be elevated at times in the days ahead.

Key Points

Fire safety will be important in the coming days as the heat and drought drag on

A few safety tips include: avoid throwing cigarette butts out of the window, don’t drag trailer chains, and don’t park recently-driven cars on dry vegetation

The last time the entire KSAT-12 viewing area was drought-free: Early September 2021

No notable rain chances are in the forecast over the next week, just record-challenging heat

Elevated fire danger this weekend (8/5 - 8/6) 🔥

Fire danger conditions have already been elevated at times this week, both here in South Central Texas and across the state. In fact, a grass fire sparked up on San Antonio’s east side on Thursday evening, burning 45 acres before crews were able to put it out early Friday morning.

Looking ahead, the Texas A&M Forest Service has placed parts of South Central Texas in the moderate, high, and very high categories for fire danger this weekend:

High fire danger conditions have been placed over parts of South Central Texas this weekend (8/5-8/6), according to the Texas A&M Forest Service

With how dry grasses are, any fire that catches can spready very quickly when combined with breezy south winds and lower afternoon humidity, so it’s best to steer clear of outdoor burning. Check out this Whatever the Weather blog post to learn about what each individual fire risk level means.

If you get a notification on your KSAT Weather Authority App saying that “A Red Flag Warning has been issued for your area”, that is essentially the National Weather Service saying the same thing with a titled product: elevated fire danger conditions are in place, so avoid outdoor burning.

Fire Safety Reminders

When fire danger concerns are elevated, remember these tips to keep you and those around you safe:

Avoid parking recently-driven vehicles on dry grasses

Don’t throw cigarette butts out of the car window

Avoid dragging trailer chains that could cause sparks

Clear dry grasses and vegetation out from around your home

While it’s best to avoid outdoor burning as a whole right now, remember that most area counties are under active burn bans

If there have been any recently-burned piles, check them for flare-ups

