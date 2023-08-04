Brush fire reported near subdivision in northeast Bexar County

Bexar County firefighters worked to extinguish a grass fire behind a subdivision near Sunflower Path and Lake Horizon overnight.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday near Sunflower Path and Lake Horizon, not far from Foster Road and Interstate 35.

Firefighters started to backburn the fire to extinguish it. Deputies and San Antonio police blocked roadways on Thursday night as the Bexar County Fire Alarm responded to the fire.

So far, no property damage has been reported and no evacuations have been issued.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

