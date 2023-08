San Antonio Water System crews worked overnight to fix a water main break on the city’s Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System crews worked overnight to fix a water main break on the city’s Northwest Side.

The water main break was reported around 7 p.m. on Medical Drive, near University Hospital in the Medical Center area.

Officials say the hospital still has water service and crews are actively working to repair it. A couple roads in the area are currently blocked off.

SAWS says the repairs may take some time.