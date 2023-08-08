New Braunfels woman sues aviation company, family of airport crew member after witnessing man’s suicide

SAN ANTONIO – A New Braunfels woman has filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages after witnessing a man being “ingested” into the engine of the airplane she was on at San Antonio International Airport.

The lawsuit names Unifi Aviation and the estate of the man who died by suicide as defendants.

The incident happened on June 23.

According to the lawsuit filed Aug. 2, Mackenzie Hill was a passenger on Delta Flight 1111. Hill was returning home from a church conference in California, where she graduated from a 2-year ministry program. She also attended Disneyland the day before flying home.

The lawsuit states that Hill was sitting in the window seat directly above the captain’s side engine and was looking out the window as the plane taxied to the gate.

She “had her eyes directly on the gruesome scene, and she still has nightmares and flashbacks,” according to the affidavit.

Hill now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and the incident has affected her ability to work, leave her home and caused strain in her relationships, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims that due to the man’s history of mental health issues, including substance abuse and “alarming public statements” and social media posts, he should not have been allowed to work next to commercial passenger airplanes.

“Additionally, it may never be known if [the man’s] intentions were only suicidal or also possibly homicidal (or worse) that day,” the lawsuit states.

It claims that Unifi Aviation was negligent in employing the man.

Hill is requesting that a jury award damages for her mental anguish, loss of wage-earning capacity and medical expenses.

The man who died by suicide was homeless and had been living at Haven for Hope.

KSAT 12 News will not release his name and typically doesn’t report suicides. However, because the incident happened in a public place, impacted some flights and was initially reported before the manner of death was known, KSAT has reported about it.

Airport officials have said they “are deeply saddened by this incident.”

If you or someone you love is struggling and need help, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.