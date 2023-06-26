98º

Death of San Antonio International Airport ground crew member ruled a suicide

27-year-old man died at the scene

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday released information regarding the death of a ground crew member at San Antonio International Airport.

A 27-year-old man died when he was “ingested” into one of the engines, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the manner of death was suicide.

KSAT 12 News will not release his name and typically doesn’t report suicides. However, because the incident happened in a public place, impacted some flights and was initially reported before the manner of death was known, KSAT is updating the story.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, when Delta Flight 1111 arrived in San Antonio from Los Angeles and was heading to the gate.

Airport officials said they “are deeply saddened by this incident” and are working with authorities in the investigation.

If you or someone you love is struggling and need help, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

