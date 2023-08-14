H-E-B donates $3 million to benefit San Antonio Zoo master plan

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B donated $3 million to the San Antonio Zoo on Monday in support of its master plan.

The money will support efforts to the first phase of the zoo’s Generation Zoo master plan, a multi-year effort that will transform amenities, animal habitats, and gathering areas. The plan includes a new entrance and plaza, the return of gorillas with a world-class habitat, and a 500-person capacity event center.

According to a news release, the zoo’s redesigned front entrance will feature H-E-B Plaza, which will reflect the unique sights, sounds, and the spirit of San Antonio. The plaza will showcase vibrant papel picado decorations, murals from local artists, an elaborate fountain, an overhead trail system for lemurs, and more. The plaza is currently under construction and set to open in November.

“As longtime supporters of the San Antonio Zoo, H-E-B is excited to be a part of this transformative effort,” said Winell Herron, Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs. “We’re proud our gift will support the zoo’s vision to expand conservation and education opportunities while creating beautiful spaces that will continue to welcome families for generations to come.”

Since 1989, H-E-B has sponsored several significant initiatives at the zoo, including its annual fund, Will Smith Zoo School Endowment, Teacher Appreciation Month, Zoo Ball, Zoo Run, Africa Live Capital Campaign, and other sponsorships.

“H-E-B’s extraordinary gift of $3 million to San Antonio Zoo is a truly transformational contribution,” San Antonio Zoo President & CEO Tim Morrow said. “This remarkable donation, one of the largest H-E-B has made in recent years, will empower the zoo to continue to grow and improve while creating inviting and accessible spaces for our community and visitors to enjoy. With H-E-B’s unwavering support, the zoo will become an even more captivating and educational destination for families, children, and nature enthusiasts. We extend our deepest gratitude to H-E-B for their commitment to conservation and their dedication to improving the well-being of our local community.”

To celebrate the donation, H-E-B will sponsor free admission for teachers throughout August and discounted admission for families on designated H-E-B Community Days.

Educators will receive free admission and discounted admission for up to four guests in August. Teachers will need to show their school IDs to receive the free admission and discounted ticket price.

H-E-B will also sponsor discounted rates from Sunday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 27. On those days, guests can purchase tickets to the zoo for $8.

