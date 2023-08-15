102º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

Several dogs rescued from Bexar County puppy mill ready for adoption

More than 80 animals were rescued from a southwest Bexar County home operating as a puppy mill on August 3rd

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Southwest Bexar County, Pets, Animals
Several of the dogs rescued from a Bexar County puppy mill in early August are ready to be adopted, according to Bexar County officials.

SAN ANTONIO – Several of the dogs rescued from a Bexar County puppy mill in early August are ready to be adopted, according to Bexar County officials.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Bexar County Animal Control seized 80 animals from a home on the far Southwest Side on Aug. 6.

Sixty of the animals are dogs. Brandon Hollenback, a live outcome specialist with the Bexar County Environmental Services Department, has helped care for them.

“They’re scared of the world,” he said. “But that’s our job — to kind of have them ease them into, you know, a loving environment.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the 79-year-old homeowner kept the dogs outside in kennels, feeding them bread and water.

“A pretty deplorable situation that we found these animals in,” he said during an Aug. 3 press conference.

Nearly two weeks later, BCSO said nobody has been arrested. The agency said it’s still investigating and said charges are pending.

Bexar County Animal Control Officer J’Ana Cortez went to the home and cataloged all the animals.

“It was very sad,” she said. “You could tell a lot of the animals hadn’t been handled in a very long time.”

Hollenback said five dogs have been adopted.

He said about a dozen dogs are available to visit at the county facility at 5510 Duffek Drive in Kirby.

Hollenback said the rest of the dogs are with the following area rescue groups:

  • Heart of Texas SPCA
  • God’s Dogs Rescue
  • Poquita Paws Rescue
  • 4 Little Paws
  • A Doggie 4 You
  • Footbridge Foundation
  • Wag’n Purr Animal Rescue

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email