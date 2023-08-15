Several dogs rescued from Bexar County puppy mill ready for adoption

Several of the dogs rescued from a Bexar County puppy mill in early August are ready to be adopted, according to Bexar County officials.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Bexar County Animal Control seized 80 animals from a home on the far Southwest Side on Aug. 6.

Sixty of the animals are dogs. Brandon Hollenback, a live outcome specialist with the Bexar County Environmental Services Department, has helped care for them.

“They’re scared of the world,” he said. “But that’s our job — to kind of have them ease them into, you know, a loving environment.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the 79-year-old homeowner kept the dogs outside in kennels, feeding them bread and water.

“A pretty deplorable situation that we found these animals in,” he said during an Aug. 3 press conference.

Nearly two weeks later, BCSO said nobody has been arrested. The agency said it’s still investigating and said charges are pending.

Bexar County Animal Control Officer J’Ana Cortez went to the home and cataloged all the animals.

“It was very sad,” she said. “You could tell a lot of the animals hadn’t been handled in a very long time.”

Hollenback said five dogs have been adopted.

He said about a dozen dogs are available to visit at the county facility at 5510 Duffek Drive in Kirby.

Hollenback said the rest of the dogs are with the following area rescue groups: