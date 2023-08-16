San Antonio Zoo celebrates 1 million Facebook followers with 1 Million Dollar Ticket

To celebrate its milestone of reaching one million followers on Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo is offering a “special once-in-a-lifetime ticket” for $1 million.

SAN ANTONIO – To celebrate its milestone of reaching one million followers on Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo is offering a “special once-in-a-lifetime ticket” for $1 million.

Though the price may seem steep, the ticket contributes to conservation and research and includes many experiences, ranging from a VIP day at the zoo and a trip to Africa for two in 2024, zoo officials said.

For the Africa trip, you’ll also be joined by conservationist Ivan Carter and President & CEO of the SA Zoo Tim Morrow.

“This is an incredible opportunity for wildlife enthusiasts and conservation advocates alike,” Morrow said in a news release. “By offering this unique experience, we aim to raise awareness about the vital importance of protecting our planet’s biodiversity. We’re hopeful that somewhere out there is a person that loves conservation and education and will find the purchase of this ticket both fun and fulfilling.”

During the Africa adventure, you’ll be able to witness conservation efforts, help with giraffe collaring, track predators and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Namib Desert, according to zoo officials. You’ll also be able to take a catamaran sail, where you might see dolphins, whales and cape fur seals.

The SA Zoo has continued to grow in popularity on social media, with over 3.6 billion views since January 2022, a news release states. The zoo also has a following of over 2.8 million across several social media platforms.

To learn more about the 1 Million Dollar Ticket, follow this link.

More on KSAT: