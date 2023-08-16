🧪 Science with Sarah: Slushies at the San Antonio Zoo! 🍧

Observe this change in state of matter and cool down, too!

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! We’re starting a new and exciting partnership with the San Antonio Zoo ahead of the 2023-2024 school year. While Sarah and David will be back in classrooms in the fall, this summer they’re at the San Antonio Zoo. Today’s experiment will allow your kiddos to enjoy an icy treat and learn about states of matter!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A gallon ziplock baggie

A quart ziplock baggie

1 cup apple juice

1 cup water

1 cup salt

2 cups ice

Food dye

Oven mitts

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Put the cup of apple juice in the quart ziplock baggie and add a couple drops of food dye. Try to suck out as much air as possible and seal the bag. Temporarily set it aside

Add 1 cup of water with 1 cup of salt to the gallon ziplock and then add ice

Place the smaller ziplock filled with juice into the larger ziplock

With your oven mitts on, shake the bags for a few minutes until the apple juice mixture becomes a slushie

Take the slushie bag out and quickly rinse it with cold water

Open the bag and enjoy!!

HOW IT WORKS

Salt water has a lower freezing point than juice! That means the salt water around the juice can get really, really cold while the juice freezes and forms a delicious slushie!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.