New Braunfels police ask victims to come forward after man charged in sexual assaults at stores

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking potential sexual assault victims to come forward after a man was arrested in connection with two assaults at grocery stores.

Ladarius Joe Mitchell, 23, of Seguin, is accused of touching a woman inappropriately at the Walmart in the 1200 block of Interstate 35 South on Aug. 11, police said in a news release.

He ran off and officers began searching for him in nearby shopping areas.

Police said he was located at the H-E-B in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue, where he was accused of assaulting another woman in a similar fashion.

He was taken into custody and charged with sexual assault, Comal County Jail records show. He was released from jail the following day after posting a $35,000 bond.

On Tuesday, he was jailed again following an argument with relatives at an apartment complex.

Police said the incident led to additional charges of violation of bond, endangering a child, and two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

His bond was revoked for the sexual assault charge, records show. He is now in jail on a $500,000 bond.

In the news release, police said Mitchell may be tied to additional similar incidents that took place in recent weeks.

“NBPD Detectives are encouraging victims to come forward so they can investigate those incidents and potentially file additional charges,” the release states.

People can contact NBPD Det. Miller at 830-221-4128.

