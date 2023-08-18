96º
Authorities ID man found shot to death inside his truck on Southwest Side

Man was shot twice in the head, ME’s office says

A man in his 40s was found shot to death inside his pickup truck in the 7000 block of Old Pearsall Road. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found dead inside his pickup truck on the Southwest Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Jesus Reyes Tamez, 47, died from two gunshots to the head.

He was found by a passerby around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

A San Antonio police sergeant said the shooting appeared to have happened sometime Tuesday night.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

