Man found shot to death inside his pickup truck on Southwest Side

Passerby made discovery around 9:30 a.m. in 7000 block of Old Pearsall Road

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was found shot to death inside his pickup truck Wednesday morning on the city’s Southwest Side.

A passerby made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

A San Antonio police sergeant said the man had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. The sergeant believes the shooting happened sometime Tuesday night.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is on the scene.

The road will be shut down while police conduct their investigation.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

