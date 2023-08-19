UTSA prepares for the first day of the new school year

The University of Texas at San Antonio is gearing up for a new school year. Before the semester begins on August 21, the university will be holding a Move in Market for all students.

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio is gearing up for a new school year. Before the semester begins on August 21, the university will be holding a Move in Market for all students.

“When they do Move in Market into their dorm or apartment that they have everything they need to be successful and feel at home in their new dorm or apartment,” said Tammy Wyatt, Vice Provost for Student Success.

The Move-in Market will give UTSA students the opportunity to get free items for their dorm room or apartment.

Students have the opportunity to get essential items like bedding, towels and non-perishable food items.

“We want them to not only have the things they need to be successful in the classroom but the things they need to be successful in their home and to be comfortable,” Wyatt said.

The Move in Market is happening Saturday, August 19 at UTSA’s main campus in parking lot BK 5.

UTSA students will head back to the classroom two days after the Move in Market.

Wyatt says the university has been working for the last several months to prepare for the first day of school.

As the new school year begins, UTSA is launching new programs for the new semester.

They are launching three new bachelor’s programs — HR Management, Nutrition and Health, Social Work; a new master’s program — Health, Community and Policy; and two new Ph.D. programs — Development and Regenerative Sciences, Chemical Engineering.

“We are excited about the programs we have offered for years, as well as the new programs that we will be offering this coming year and programs in the future,” said Wyatt.

To help students get excited for the new school year, UTSA is hosting a Howdy Rowdy Bash on Friday, August 25.

Howdy Rowdy Bash will take place at Six Flags Fiesta Texas from 5 -11 p.m.

This exclusive student-only event will celebrate the first week of classes for all UTSA students and their families.

The celebration includes rides, games and a foam dance party.