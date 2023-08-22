90º
Robber holds worker at gunpoint to gain access to Whataburger restaurant

Other employees hid from gunman, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Police searched the area near West Avenue and Basse Road for the robber but did not find him. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A gunman who stole money from a North Side Whataburger restaurant also left behind a lot of fear among the employees.

San Antonio police say the gunman, who was wearing a ski mask, held one worker at gunpoint to gain access to the fast-food business.

They say that worker was outside emptying the trash around 5:30 a.m. when a silver car that had been circling the parking lot stopped near her.

A man wearing a ski mask then got out and held that woman at gunpoint, forcing her to go back inside the restaurant, located in the 2700 block of West Avenue, according to officers at the scene.

Police say other workers scattered and hid, one in a restroom, after the gunman entered the business.

He then took money from the cash register and safe, and left in a silver car, police said.

San Antonio police are searching for a person who robbed a Whataburger at gunpoint on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in the 2700 block of West Avenue, near Interstate 10. (KSAT)

“It’s scary. It’s scary to know that this place that I come to often got robbed,” said Cilda Perez, who show up a few hours later, hoping to buy breakfast. “I just came and I was going to get a coffee and biscuit and they’re closed,” she said. “I said, ‘What happened?’ And they just said, ‘We’re closed.’”

Police say no one was injured during the robbery. However, the woman who said she was held at gunpoint later could be seen sitting in her car, sobbing.

Officers searched the area for the robber but did not find him.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009.

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

