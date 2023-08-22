SAPD searching for person who robbed North Side Whataburger at gunpoint

San Antonio police are searching for a person who robbed a Whataburger at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Avenue, near Interstate 10.

Police said a car had been circling the parking lot when two employees went to the dumpster to take out the trash.

When one employee went back inside, the driver of the car pulled up to the other employee and held her at gunpoint.

Police said the robber forced her back inside the restaurant and stole money from the safe and register. He then drove off, but officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

The amount of money he fled with is unknown. He was wearing a ski mask and a hoodie.

Police said other employees scrambled and hid when the gunman came in, and at least one hid in the bathroom.

The investigation is ongoing.