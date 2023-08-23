Car owners left with costly damage after overnight crash near downtown

Some car owners are trying to figure out their next move after waking up early Wednesday morning and realizing their vehicles had been damaged.

San Antonio police said a 25-year-old man is to blame.

Officers arrested the man who they believe was intoxicated when he lost control of his SUV and hit a compact car that was parked on Jones Avenue near N. St. Mary’s Street, causing a chain reaction. In all, four parked cars were damaged in the crash that occurred after 3 a.m.

“Domino effects,” said Dre Newman, the owner of one of the damaged cars.

Newman said he slept through the sound of the crash but woke up to a neighbor delivering the bad news.

His car was left with significant rear-end damage. He’s no longer able to close his truck, which was filled with memories from his days as a youth basketball coach.

“This is hard work,” Newman said, holding onto one of several broken trophies. “It may be small to some but it’s big to me, you know? It may be just a trophy but it’s hard work.”

This was the first car that was hit in the chain reaction crash. The owner says it was his only form of transportation. (KSAT 12 News)

Another car owner who was awakened in the middle of the night told KSAT 12 News the crash has cost him his sole means of transportation.

He said he was counting on his compact car, which took the hardest hit, to take him to and from a new job which he started just this week.

Police said the driver who caused the crash was checked out for injuries at the scene and then arrested. They said no one suffered any injuries.

Newman said he is glad that the damage was limited to property, which can be replaced.

“It’s unfortunate, but, you know, people need to learn. Drink responsibly,” Newman said.

While he and the other owners will rely on their insurance to get them back on the road, they hope the driver who was arrested will not get back behind the wheel any time soon.