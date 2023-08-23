Driver detained for suspicion of DWI after rollover crash downtown

A driver was detained for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a rollover crash in downtown San Antonio, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Street and Jones Avenue.

A police officer at the scene said the driver, a man in his 20s, hit three parked vehicles on the side of the street and rolled his vehicle over.

No one was injured.

San Antonio police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

