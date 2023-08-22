Man ejected during rollover crash on South Side

A driver was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover crash on Roosevelt Avenue near 99th Street on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover crash on the South Side on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the driver was weaving before the crash, which happened at 8 a.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near 99th Street and the Stinson-Mission Municipal Airport.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was heading southbound on Roosevelt when he swerved to the right onto the shoulder and then overcorrected to the left, rolling the vehicle several times.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating if the man was falling asleep or having a medical episode at the time. They are speaking with witnesses.