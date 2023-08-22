Live Oak police officer suffers minor injuries while trying to stop suspected car burglar

SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak police officer suffered minor injuries during a struggle with a suspected car burglar early Tuesday morning.

Live Oak police said the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Shin Oak.

Officers responded to the scene for a call about three males possibly burglarizing vehicles. When they arrived, they found that several vehicles had been broken into, and they also noticed a van with its side door open.

Police said they saw a man in a hoodie and face mask run toward the van as it started to drive off.

An officer ran after the man and tackled him. They had some sort of struggle, police said, but the man was able to get into the van and flee.

Law enforcement followed the van, which was reported stolen out of San Antonio, but later terminated the pursuit.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

