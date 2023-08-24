SAPD investigating after girl found wandering alone on Loop 410 access road

San Antonio police are investigating after a little girl was found wandering alone along Loop 410, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a little girl was found wandering alone on a busy highway access road on Thursday morning.

A person called 911 after they saw the girl walking along Loop 410 near Ira Lee Road, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road.

Police said she looks to be about 3 or 4 years old, and she doesn’t speak English or Spanish.

Officers were able to get in touch with her mother, but it is unclear why the girl was wandering along the highway.

The girl was checked out by paramedics.

This is the second time this week a child was found wandering alone.

At 2 a.m. Monday, a 4-year-old boy was found wandering the streets near Brandywine and 36th St.

He was not able to tell officers where he lived, and they turned him over to CPS after not hearing from anyone about a missing child.

Six hours later, a relative called the police and reported the child missing from their home.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: