77º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

SAPD investigating after girl found wandering alone on Loop 410 access road

She was found along Loop 410 near Harry Wurzbach Road on Thursday morning

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Northeast Side, SAPD
San Antonio police are investigating after a little girl was found wandering alone along Loop 410, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a little girl was found wandering alone on a busy highway access road on Thursday morning.

A person called 911 after they saw the girl walking along Loop 410 near Ira Lee Road, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road.

Police said she looks to be about 3 or 4 years old, and she doesn’t speak English or Spanish.

Officers were able to get in touch with her mother, but it is unclear why the girl was wandering along the highway.

The girl was checked out by paramedics.

This is the second time this week a child was found wandering alone.

At 2 a.m. Monday, a 4-year-old boy was found wandering the streets near Brandywine and 36th St.

He was not able to tell officers where he lived, and they turned him over to CPS after not hearing from anyone about a missing child.

Six hours later, a relative called the police and reported the child missing from their home.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter