Stolen car hits pickup, crashes through fence of Northeast Side home

A stolen car crashed through a fence of a home on the Northeast Side on Tuesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – A stolen car crashed through a fence of a home on the Northeast Side on Tuesday afternoon.

San Antonio police said the car was speeding when the vehicle lost control in the 4800 block of Casa Grande.

“They came in hard,” said Matthew Jones, who spent the morning fixing up his dad’s damaged fence. “I don’t know if it’s all going to be done today, but we’re hoping so.”

Police said they discovered the car was reported stolen out of Selma.

They said the owner of the vehicle was notified it was recovered.

“It was pretty crazy,” said Paul Lively, a neighbor who says he called police.

Lively said he saw the people who were inside the car run away, which was caught on home surveillance video.

“They looked like teenagers,” he said. “It frustrates the tar out of me.”

Before hitting the fence, Lively said the stolen car hit his truck and damaged the front bumper.

“Yeah, it’s a bummer,” he said.

Jones said he’s glad property was the only thing affected.

“It could have been worse,” he said. “I mean, it could have been somebody could have gotten hurt.

Also on KSAT.com: