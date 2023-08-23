Jourdanton police identify suspect in Atascosa County double-murder

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a double murder in Atascosa County, according to Jourdanton police.

Jourdanton PD identified Samuel Ponce as the suspect in the deadly shootings.

Investigators said Ponce shot 23-year-old Jorge Erosa in Jourdanton just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Ponce is accused of then shooting 18-year-old Ross Cruz Jr. in Pleasanton about 25 minutes later.

Jourdanton police say the motive appears to be drug-related.

Ponce was arrested on weapons and possession charges during a traffic stop Monday afternoon. He is now being held on $2 million bond for the murder charges.

Both Jourdanton and Pleasanton police are expected to give an update on their investigation on Wednesday.