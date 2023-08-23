Man goes to pick up child, gets shot when disturbance breaks out on Southwest Side

A man was shot while picking up his child on the Southwest Side on Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. Someone drove him to JBSA for help.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot after he arrived to pick up his child from a Southwest Side location on Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man, 36, went to the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive before 9 a.m. and some type of disturbance started between him and another party.

At some point during the disturbance, police said a 28-year-old man shot the 36-year-old man in his upper extremity.

A person drove the shooting victim to the JBSA-Lackland Luke East gate for help, police said.

Security forces provided aid and called for emergency services. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

