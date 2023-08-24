Wurstfest returns to New Braunfels in November for 62nd annual festival

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Willkommen zum Wurstfest! The 62nd annual Wurstfest celebration honoring New Braunfels’ German culture will return this November.

Thousands of visitors will travel to New Braunfels for Wurstfest, which will take place from Nov. 3-12 at 120 Landa Street.

Times for Wurstfest vary by day:

First Friday - 4-11 p.m.

Second Friday - 5-11 p.m.

Saturdays - 11 a.m.-Midnight

Sundays - 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Monday-Thursday - 5-10 p.m.

Advance admission and drink tickets will go on sale Sept. 1. During Wurstfest, tickets will be available for purchase at the festival gates and online. Wurstfest also offers free admission on select dates and times, which will be announced at a later date.

A variety of nonprofit groups, food and merchandise vendors will be on hand to serve up everything from potato pancakes to sausage on a stick.

For some of the nonprofit groups, Wurstfest is the only fundraiser they participate in all year. Wurstfest also helps promote local commerce through tourism.

This is the third year the festival is taking place following the devastating fire that destroyed the iconic Marktplatz building in 2019, days after the 59th festival ended. The building, which was erected in the late 1960s, was declared a total loss by local fire officials.

Marktplatz was rebuilt following the fire and given a fresh new look:

Wurstfest always starts on the first Friday of November. Future Wurstfest dates will be Nov. 1-10 in 2024 and Nov. 7-16 in 2025.

Want to get paid at Wurstfest? Wurstfest is currently hiring bartenders, ticket sellers, maintenance crews and more.