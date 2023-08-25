Show us your furry friends for National Dog Day

SAN ANTONIO – The ulti-mutt holiday is coming up: National Dog Day is on Saturday, Aug. 26.

If you dog moms and dads want to show off your furry friends, post them to KSAT Connect under the “Pets” section!

Tell us about your pup and what makes them special. We could share them on air!

Not sure how to upload them? Click here for a guide to posting.

Here are a few paw-esome dog pics from KSAT Connect to get National Dog Day started.

woodies_pics "Do You really have to go back to work today?" 🐶 Jul 24, 2023 0 San Antonio