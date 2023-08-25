94º
Show us your furry friends for National Dog Day

Post a photo or video to KSAT Connect and tell us what makes your pet special

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Pet photos posted on KSAT Connect. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – The ulti-mutt holiday is coming up: National Dog Day is on Saturday, Aug. 26.

If you dog moms and dads want to show off your furry friends, post them to KSAT Connect under the “Pets” section!

Tell us about your pup and what makes them special. We could share them on air!

Not sure how to upload them? Click here for a guide to posting.

Here are a few paw-esome dog pics from KSAT Connect to get National Dog Day started.

Crystal J

Sergio and Oliver are all ready for back to school.

0
San Antonio
woodies_pics

"Do You really have to go back to work today?" 🐶

0
San Antonio
Farley Family

Beaux Peep Vaughn Wrinkle Hiney had an outfit change - she’s wishing everyone a Happy 4th

0
San Antonio

Remi staying cool during the “Dog Days Of Summer!

0
San Antonio

