Recognize him? SAPD, Crime Stoppers trying to identify man wanted in shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect who critically injured a man in a shooting following a bar fight earlier this month.

The shooting happened at 12:51 a.m. on August 5, 2023, near the intersection of Woodstone Way and Fountainwood Street.

SAPD investigates shooting around 12:51 a.m. on August 5, 2023 at the intersection of Woodstone Way and Fountainwood Street. (KSAT)

Police said an unknown man was arguing with a 41-year-old man inside the bar when he began to punch him in the face multiple times before running outside, waiting for him.

When outside, the suspect shot the victim several times and fled the scene.

SAPD searched the area but was unable to locate him.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.