Three new attractions coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas next summer

SAN ANTONIO – Attention thrill seekers — Six Flags Fiesta Texas will add three more attractions to its lineup next summer!

The theme park announced the new additions Saturday during its annual FT92 fan event, which unveils new park developments and attractions in the works.

According to Six Flags, the three new attractions include the following:

CYBORG Cyber Revolution creates a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits. Riders stay seated upright as the arms swing in a circular motion while the tower rotates around itself.

SHAZAM! Tower of Eternity is a rotating family drop tower experience, taking riders of all ages to a height of 70 feet before a series of bounce and drop sequences.

METROPOLIS Transit Authority allows 16 passengers to relax and enjoy an aerial view 17 feet above DC Universe aboard two Art Deco-covered, monorail-style trains.

The theme park is also making a few changes to several of its existing rides to feature new DC Universe superheroes and villains, such as The Penguin, Gotham City Getaway, Supergirl, Sky Flight, Poison Ivy, and more.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to invest in the guest experience and create a dynamic collection of multigenerational attractions for every member of the family,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert in a news release. “The addition of three new rides along with the reimagining of several others will create the largest and most exciting DC Universe at any amusement park in the U.S.. We’re excited to introduce our guests to this truly immersive experience.”

Six Flags Fiesta Texas has not yet announced a specific date when the new attractions will debut. They’re expected during the summer of 2024.

