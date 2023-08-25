80º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

10-acre dinosaur-themed corn maze to open in San Antonio

There will also be a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and more

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Things To Do, Holidays, Halloween, KSATkids, Traders Village
Corn maze (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – You can stomp into spooky season at a dinosaur-themed corn maze this October.

The 10-acre corn maze at San Antonio’s Traders Village will be open weekends from Oct. 7 through November. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are celebrating Dinosaurs because we are VERY proud to have The Dinosaur George Museum at Traders Village,” Traders Village officials said in a Facebook announcement.

Introducing the CORNy Maze for 2023 -- DINOSAURS!!! We are celebrating Dinosaurs because we are VERY proud to have The...

Posted by Traders Village San Antonio on Friday, August 11, 2023

The maze layout features a wooly mammoth, a megalodon and two dinosaurs based on information provided by Traders Village.

There are three trails located inside the maze for guests to choose from:

  • Easy - Designed for kids
  • Medium - Takes approximately 30 minutes to 1 hour to complete
  • Hard - Takes approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours to complete

Admission to the corn maze, located at 9333 S Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road, will be $11.99 per person. Guests can upgrade to the corn maze and all-day ride wristband for $17.99. Kids ages 2 and younger are free.

Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Access to a pumpkin patch and petting zoo are included with the price of admission.

There will also be opportunities for photo ops and other activities.

Guests can purchase concessions on-site. Check out the Trader’s Village website for more information.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email