10-acre dinosaur-themed corn maze to open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can stomp into spooky season at a dinosaur-themed corn maze this October.
The 10-acre corn maze at San Antonio’s Traders Village will be open weekends from Oct. 7 through November. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
“We are celebrating Dinosaurs because we are VERY proud to have The Dinosaur George Museum at Traders Village,” Traders Village officials said in a Facebook announcement.
The maze layout features a wooly mammoth, a megalodon and two dinosaurs based on information provided by Traders Village.
There are three trails located inside the maze for guests to choose from:
- Easy - Designed for kids
- Medium - Takes approximately 30 minutes to 1 hour to complete
- Hard - Takes approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours to complete
Admission to the corn maze, located at 9333 S Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road, will be $11.99 per person. Guests can upgrade to the corn maze and all-day ride wristband for $17.99. Kids ages 2 and younger are free.
Parking is $5 per vehicle.
Access to a pumpkin patch and petting zoo are included with the price of admission.
There will also be opportunities for photo ops and other activities.
Guests can purchase concessions on-site. Check out the Trader’s Village website for more information.