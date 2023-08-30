Boy, 12, shot in leg while riding in car with friends; shooter at-large

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to Mission Trail Baptist Hospital in the 3000 block of Research Plaza after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the boy told officers he was in a car with friends when someone pulled up alongside them and started firing from their own vehicle.

Police said the shooter fired several gunshots at the vehicle, striking the boy once in the right calf.

A preliminary police report states the boy was dropped off at another friend’s home, who eventually took him to a hospital.

The boy’s wounds do not appear to be life-threatening and he is expected to recover, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.