98º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Boy, 12, shot in leg while riding in car with friends; shooter at-large

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to Mission Trail Baptist Hospital

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Southeast Side
San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to Mission Trail Baptist Hospital in the 3000 block of Research Plaza after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the boy told officers he was in a car with friends when someone pulled up alongside them and started firing from their own vehicle.

Police said the shooter fired several gunshots at the vehicle, striking the boy once in the right calf.

A preliminary police report states the boy was dropped off at another friend’s home, who eventually took him to a hospital.

The boy’s wounds do not appear to be life-threatening and he is expected to recover, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter