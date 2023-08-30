SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man who pulled a gun on employee during robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who pointed a handgun at a store employee during a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side.

The robbery happened at 6:40 p.m. on May 5, 2023, at the Polo Loco Supermarket in the 3400 block of Nogalitos Street.

Police said the man entered the store, selected several items, and walked past the cashier with the basket of items.

An employee, a 25-year-old woman, then yelled at the man to stop. That’s when he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at her.

The woman told police she thought she was going to be shot, but the suspect fled in a truck.

SAPD shared surveillance photos from the incident, adding that the man may have a tattoo around his eye.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.