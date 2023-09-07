Goodwill San Antonio celebrates National Workforce Development Month

Goodwill San Antonio is celebrating Workforce Development Month and is reminding the community of the workforce training and education they offer.

Goodwill offers different programs at no cost at the Good Career Academy in downtown San Antonio, including medical assistant, nurse’s aide, pharmacy technician and commercial driver’s license.

San Antonio resident Jazelle Sotello said her life changed, after her mom saw an ad about the academy.

“I had no motivation of what I wanted to do with my life and she’s like I think you should try this program,” Sotelo said.

Sotello applied to the medical assistant program and was accepted.

“I have something to do for myself now. I have something for myself and my future,” Sotello said.

Goodwill San Antonio began offering classes in 2010 and since then, more than 1,300 students have graduated.

If students need assistance with tuition, childcare or transportation, the team at the academy helps them find the appropriate support and solution.

For Workforce Development Month, Goodwill San Antonio is inviting the public to an open house at the academy on Sept. 21 and they are hosting a job fair on Sept. 27 at the Second Baptist Church.

“A lot of students have a lot of barriers and struggles they have to overcome, and this program gives them the ability to set themselves up for a good career and the ability to further that on later,” said Karen Rodriguez, a medical assistant instructor.