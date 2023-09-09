91º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man wanted after stealing thousands in jewelry from pawn shop, SAPD says

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Southeast Side, Crime, Crime Stoppers, SAPD
SAPD searching for suspect who stole thousands in jewelry from Cash American Pawn Store on the city's Southeast Side. (SAPD, Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Southeast Side pawn shop.

The robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. on August 1 at the 2300 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

Police said the man walked into Cash American Pawn, stole a large amount of jewelry without paying, and fled the scene.

SAPD says the suspect stole around $2,500 to $30,000 in jewelry.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email