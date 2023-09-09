Man wanted after stealing thousands in jewelry from pawn shop, SAPD says

SAPD searching for suspect who stole thousands in jewelry from Cash American Pawn Store on the city's Southeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Southeast Side pawn shop.

The robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. on August 1 at the 2300 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

Police said the man walked into Cash American Pawn, stole a large amount of jewelry without paying, and fled the scene.

SAPD says the suspect stole around $2,500 to $30,000 in jewelry.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.