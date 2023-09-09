Man wanted after stealing thousands in jewelry from pawn shop, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Southeast Side pawn shop.
The robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. on August 1 at the 2300 block of East Southcross Boulevard.
Police said the man walked into Cash American Pawn, stole a large amount of jewelry without paying, and fled the scene.
SAPD says the suspect stole around $2,500 to $30,000 in jewelry.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.