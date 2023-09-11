University Health, Bexar County offer no cost flu shots

SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you can register for one of the Bexar County and University Health drive-thru flu shot events. Vaccination is available for adults and children 6 months and older. Anyone who would like to receive their flu shot can register online.

Event dates:

Saturday, September 23: 8 a.m. – noon, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E Houston Street (located in the parking lot near the baseball field). This event is hosted by Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1.

Saturday, October 7: 8 a.m. - noon, SWISD, 11914 Dragon Lane. This event is hosted by Justin Rodriguez, Precinct 2.

Saturday, October 21: 8 a.m. - noon, Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 North Loop 1604 W. This event is hosted by Commissioner Grant Moody, Precinct 3.

Saturday, November 4: 8 a.m. - noon, Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road (located on S. Cherry St., Lot B or C). This event is hosted by Tommy Calvert, Precinct 4.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.