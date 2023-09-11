95º
University Health, Bexar County offer no cost flu shots

Individual registration is required for the free flu shot events

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

Tissue, flu medicines and tea on bedside table sick woman (J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013, CandyBox Images 2013)

SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you can register for one of the Bexar County and University Health drive-thru flu shot events. Vaccination is available for adults and children 6 months and older. Anyone who would like to receive their flu shot can register online.

Event dates:

  • Saturday, September 23: 8 a.m. – noon, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E Houston Street (located in the parking lot near the baseball field). This event is hosted by Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1.
  • Saturday, October 7: 8 a.m. - noon, SWISD, 11914 Dragon Lane. This event is hosted by Justin Rodriguez, Precinct 2.
  • Saturday, October 21: 8 a.m. - noon, Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 North Loop 1604 W. This event is hosted by Commissioner Grant Moody, Precinct 3.
  • Saturday, November 4: 8 a.m. - noon, Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road (located on S. Cherry St., Lot B or C). This event is hosted by Tommy Calvert, Precinct 4.

