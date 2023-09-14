Argument between two brothers in Seguin ends in fatal stabbing

SEGUIN, Texas – One man is dead after being stabbed multiple times during an argument with his brother in Seguin over the weekend, according to police.

On Sept. 9, their mother called the police to report her son’s stabbing at a home in the 1100 block of Clark Street.

Officers found 26-year-old Terry Simmons Jr. inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses told police Terry and his younger brother, 22-year-old Trey-Vel Simmons, got into an argument that became physical.

Terry Simmons was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead on Sept. 13.

Trey-Vel Simmons was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Guadalupe County Jail.

He is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault-family violence with weapon causing serious bodily injury.