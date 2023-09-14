Gas prices up 20 cents in San Antonio in one week, AAA data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices have jumped 20 cents in the last week in San Antonio but prices are still significantly lower than the national average.

According to data from AAA, the San Antonio area saw a dramatic increase in gas prices in the past week from $3.31 a gallon to $3.51 per gallon but the increase is even more drastic compared to one year ago when motorists were paying $3.04 a gallon.

As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.86 based on AAA findings, which is 44 cents more than the average cost of a gallon of gas across Texas.

Diesel drivers are paying even more. The current average for a gallon of diesel in San Antonio is $4.14, which is up 15 cents from one week ago. The current U.S. average for a gallon of diesel is $4.53.

Here’s the cost breakdown for gas prices based on AAA data:

Prices based on Sept. 14 San Antonio Texas United States Current Average $3.51 $3.42 $3.86 Yesterday Average $3.44 $3.41 $3.85 Week Ago Average $3.30 $3.37 $3.80

*All prices are based on regular gasoline.

Despite the recent increase, prices are still lower than the all-time high of $4.69 per gallon, which San Antonio reached in June of 2022.

September 15 is the day that retailers switch from selling summer-blend fuel to winter-blend which could help to bring prices down 5-10 cents a gallon.

If you’re looking for a good gas deal, Gas Buddy, a crowd-sourced data website that provides gas prices for individual gas stations, can help travelers find the least expensive gas prices.

The gas price map from Gas Buddy shows some San Antonio area gas stations with prices closer to $3 a gallon. Keep in mind that some gas stations offer discounts for people who pay cash vs. using a debit or credit card.

