SAPD searching for 3 men who robbed Northeast Side QuikTrip at gunpoint

Incident occurred around 4 a.m. near Nacogdoches, Higgins Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three men who they say robbed a Northeast Side convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a QuickTrip convenience store in the 13400 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Higgins Road and O’Connor Road.

According to police, three men wearing hoodies went into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. As they ran away, they dropped a small amount of cash in a grassy field, police said.

SAPD officers searched the area for the men, but they have not been found.

Police said the clerk was not injured in the incident.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio.

