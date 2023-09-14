SAPD searching for 3 men who robbed Northeast Side QuikTrip at gunpoint

SAPD searching for 3 suspects who robbed QuikTrip cashier at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three men who they say robbed a Northeast Side convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a QuickTrip convenience store in the 13400 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Higgins Road and O’Connor Road.

According to police, three men wearing hoodies went into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. As they ran away, they dropped a small amount of cash in a grassy field, police said.

SAPD officers searched the area for the men, but they have not been found.

Police said the clerk was not injured in the incident.