Suspected car burglar shot in back in parking lot of far West Side hotel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a suspected car burglar was found shot in the back in the parking lot of a hotel on the city’s far West Side late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to a parking lot at a Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in the 4000 block of Wiseman Boulevard, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his back, just below his neck.

Police said the wounded man was found wearing latex gloves and was possibly breaking into vehicles. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers they saw a car drive away shortly after the shooting. SAPD said at this time, they do not have any suspect information.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.