Bexar County DA, SAPD Chief discuss crime issues with District 7 community members

SAN ANTONIO – Much calmer tempers prevailed during the crime safety town hall meeting hosted by District 7 Thursday night at the Doris Griffin Senior One Stop Center.

A big focus for some in the community was getting mental health help for those in the criminal justice system before their crimes escalate.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus celebrated that the city council approved hiring more than 100 officers for the upcoming year. He says many of those will be used to grow the mental health unit.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales took the time to explain how the bail system works. He also encouraged the community to be good witnesses and encouraged those asked to testify in criminal cases to show up for court so that criminals don’t walk.

Maria Fernandez attended the meeting because she wanted to hear the answers from Gonzales.

“A lot of the answers from the DA were very informational, but I do feel like there’s something that is missing, so I’m going to continue to attend these meetings,” she said.

