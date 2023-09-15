Teen with history of gun violence arrested again for evading police and is already out of jail, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager arrested in May for a road rage shooting just 11 days after having a prior gun offense dismissed was arrested again on a felony evading charge last week and is already back on the streets, court records show.

Ryan Salame, 19, was arrested on an active warrant for unlicensed carrying of a handgun in a motor vehicle on Sept. 8 and also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he fled from officers, flipped a car and then ran off in the 10000 block of a Westbound Highway 90 access road.

According to preliminary information from BCSO, a deputy spotted a car around 12:30 a.m. being driven recklessly with all its lights off. When the deputy ran the plates, the information provided showed the plates as being registered to a different vehicle.

That’s when BCSO said the deputy initiated a traffic stop but Salame refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Salame lost control of the vehicle before it rolled into a grassy area 50 yards from the roadway. Salame got out of the vehicle and ran, BCSO said.

Deputies were able to catch up with Salame and arrested him before he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. He was then taken to the Bexar County Jail before being released two days later on Sunday, Sept. 10.

A KSAT report notes that Salame was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he shot at a driver on Highway 151 near eastbound Loop 410 on April 4.

Salame was arrested in May on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the road rage shooting and released on bond the same day. An arrest warrant affidavit for the road rage shooting said Salame also left that scene before the warrant was issued for his arrest.

Court records reveal Salame has two previous charges for a drug offense and unlawful carrying of a handgun in a motor vehicle stemming from a June 16, 2021, incident. The previous gun charge was conditionally dismissed on March 24, 2023, with Salame entering a pretrial diversion program, court records reveal. Pretrial diversion program guidelines stipulate that a defendant is not eligible if they have a pending felony case. However, the District Attorney’s office reserves the right to make exceptions.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office previously said Salame’s eligibility for the pretrial diversion program was rescinded after his May arrest.