Teen arrested for road rage shooting 11 days after previous gun offense dismissed, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager was arrested Tuesday for an alleged road rage shooting that occurred in early April, charging records obtained by KSAT show.

Ryan Salame, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after police said he shot at a driver in another vehicle April 4, on Highway 151 near eastbound Loop 410.

The affidavit states that Salame was a passenger in a dark blue vehicle and that the driver of that vehicle cut off the victim on the highway.

The victim flashed his vehicle’s lights at the car Salame was in, flashed the middle finger to the dark blue vehicle and then switched lanes to get around the dark blue vehicle.

Police interviewed the victim who said the dark blue vehicle kept following him and pulled up next to him. He said someone started shooting at his car so he swerved into the dark blue vehicle, causing both cars to come to a stop.

Salame fled the scene after the vehicles came to a stop and a warrant was issued for his arrest the day of the shooting, records show.

Court records show Salame has two previous charges for a drug offense and unlawful carrying of a handgun in a motor vehicle stemming from a June 16, 2021 incident.

The previous gun charge was conditionally dismissed on March 24, 2023, with Salame entering a pretrial diversion program, court records reveal.

Despite the agreement being made in late March, court records show Salame didn’t enter the program until April 11 — meaning Salame started the pretrial diversion program for the gun offense after an active warrant was issued for him in the shooting incident.

Pretrial diversion program guidelines stipulate that a defendant is not eligible if they have a pending felony case. However, the District Attorney’s office reserves the right to make exceptions.

Salame’s felony drug case from June 2021 was dismissed in early 2022, making him eligible for the pretrial diversion program.

Jail records show Salame’s bond was set at $75,000 for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was released on bond Tuesday evening.