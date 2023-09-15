94º
Woman once charged with capital murder sentenced to 5 years on lesser charge

J’Mariah Pope-Williams given plea deal for taking part in murder, robbery of 19-year-old woman

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts
J’Mariah Pope-Williams sentenced to five years on the lesser charge of aggravated robbery (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The case against a woman initially charged with capital murder ended Friday with her being sentenced to five years on the lesser charge of aggravated robbery.

J’Mariah Pope-Williams, 20, was one of six co-defendants charged with the robbery and murder of Jasmine Williams in July of 2020.

Williams was fatally shot and her piggy, shoes and tablet stolen.

Jasmine Williams (KSAT)

In court Friday, Pope-Williams’ attorney said that while she takes responsibility for her involvement, she didn’t want any part in the killing of Jasmine Williams.

Text messages between Pope-Williams and co-defendant Natalie Carrington were read in court. One of the texts from Pope-Williams said, “We don’t have to kill.” Carrington responded by saying “Actually, we do.”

Three other co-defendants in this case have already been sentenced, per plea deals as well. Kyle Phillips, the trigger man, got 35 years. Johntavion Sounders got 20 years and Aaron Jackson got 8 years.

Jasmine Williams’ family was in attendance for Friday’s hearing, and while J’Mariah Pope-Williams apologized for her involvement, they were not pleased with the results.

“I feel like a lot of the evidence that they had could have been used in court, especially with their faces being seen,” said Hannah Williams, Jasmine Williams’ sister. “Justice was not served and they aren’t doing what they are supposed to do.”

There are still two co-defendants, Natalie Carrington and Alissa Weese, still awaiting their sentencing date.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for comment about this case and today’s sentencing but have not heard back yet.

