Man charged with capital murder gets 20 year plea deal on lesser charge

Johntavion Sounders, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Jasmine Williams on July 14, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man previously charged with capital murder had his charge reduced to aggravated robbery on Monday and was given a 20 sentence as part of a plea deal.

Johntavion Sounders was one of five codefendants charged with the murder and robbery of 19-year-old Jasmine Williams.

Williams was killed inside her home on July 14, 2020, and had her shoes and piggy bank stolen.

On Aug. 16, co-defendant Kyle Phillips was given a 30-year plea deal on the lesser charge of murder.

Alissa Wesee, J’ Mariah Pope and Natalie Carrington who were all initially charged with capital murder, have also taken pleas on lesser charges per online court records. They have yet to officially be sentenced.

Sounders had a separate assault of a public servant charge dismissed as part of the plea deal.

He must serve half of the 20 years before he is eligible for parole.

