Districts 7, 8 host public safety town hall to discuss juvenile crime

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 7 and District 8 City Council members are inviting residents to attend a community town hall on Tuesday to discuss juvenile crime.

The town hall will include D7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito, D8 Councilman Manny Pelaez, District Court Judge William “Cruz” Shaw and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The officials will discuss crime trends, available resources and how to rehabilitate juveniles who commit crimes.

Community members will have a chance to ask questions and share feedback with the San Antonio leaders.

The event will take place between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary’s University in the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library at the Law Alumni Room. It is located at 1 Camino Santa Maria, and parking will be available to attendees in Lots C and D.

KSAT will livestream the community meeting in the video player on this article, starting at 6.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

WATCH: District 7 hosts public safety town hall