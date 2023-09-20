Teen hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet on East Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigate shooting on September 29, 2023 in the 200 block of Bundy Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a stray bullet on the city’s East Side Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Bundy Street.

Police at the scene said a 19-year-old man was driving somewhere between Bellinger and Paris when a stray bullet struck him.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information was given, and investigators are working to locate an exact crime scene.