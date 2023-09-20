86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Teen hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet on East Side, SAPD says

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, East Side, Crime
San Antonio police investigate shooting on September 29, 2023 in the 200 block of Bundy Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a stray bullet on the city’s East Side Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Bundy Street.

Police at the scene said a 19-year-old man was driving somewhere between Bellinger and Paris when a stray bullet struck him.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information was given, and investigators are working to locate an exact crime scene.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email