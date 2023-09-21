Kraft Cheese, Generac generators, children’s products recalled

SAN ANTONIO – Check the cheese. Kraft Heinz is recalling nearly 84,000 cases of its Kraft Singles American Cheese because a problem with the wrapper may cause people to gag or choke.

The company said a “temporary issue” with one of its wrapping machines means a “thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed.” If that isn’t removed, it could be “unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.”

The recall affects 16-ounce “Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product” with a “Best When Used By” date between January 10, 2024, and January 27, 2024. Individual packages in this recall contain an “S” and “72″ in the manufacturing code on the packaging.

Also affected are the 3-pound multipacks of “Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product” with a UPC code of 0-2100060491-3 and a “Best When Used By” of January 9, 2024 and January 16, 2024.

Customers should return the cheese to the store for a refund or exchange.

Portable generators recalled

Severe weather and concerns about power outages have led to a recent surge in sales of generators. Now, there’s a recall from a popular brand.

Generac is recalling approximately 64,000 portable generators because of fire and burn dangers. Three people reported suffering severe burns.

The recalled generators’ fuel tanks have a valve issue that may cause them to “build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores from April 2011 through June 2023. Consumers should contact the manufacturer for a free repair kit.

The recall covers Generac portable generators with the following unit types and model numbers:

Unit Type: GP15000E includes models G0057341 G0057342 005734R 1005734R2

Unit Type: GP17500E includes models G0057351 G0057352 005735R1 005735R2

Infant swings recalled

Attention parents — Honey Joy Infant Swings sold on Amazon have been recalled because of a suffocation risk. They also don’t meet new federal standards.

The swings were sold online from November 2022 through January 2023 for between $110 and $120. It covers models BB5569US-GR in gray and BB5569US-BE in beige.

“The swing violates the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because the product was marketed for infant sleep and has an incline angle greater than 10 degrees,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission notice. “Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers.”

No injuries have been reported involving the Honey Joy infant swings.

Children’s board books recalled

More than a quarter of a million books for young children are recalled because plastic pieces could pose a choking hazard.

Make Believe Ideas is recalling seven of its Rainbow Road Series Board Books with classic titles like “Old MacDonald Had A Farm” and “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly.” The plastic binding rings can detach from the books and a child could choke on them, according to the CPSC.

The books were sold at Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other stores as well as at school book fairs.

