Neighbors living behind Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio have mixed feelings about influx

Residents living behind the migrant resource center on San Pedro Avenue have different feelings about temporary neighbors.

SAN ANTONIO – Outside of the Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro Avenue, you’ll see dozens and dozens of migrants sitting and waiting to figure out their next steps.

Some residents have dropped off water, juice and clothing to help the migrants survive.

For many migrants, the journey to get to San Antonio has been a long one.

Before crossing illegally into the US, José Carmona traveled through the jungle and by train.

Carmona said it’s not easy to survive in Venezuela, which is why he and other migrants traveled thousands of miles to get here.

He hopes to get to Kansas to work, but has spent days outside the center. Carmona said he was able to sleep there Thursday night.

Around the corner from the center is a quiet neighborhood where some residents said they have had trouble sleeping.

“It’s starting to scare me cause they’re starting to walk down the streets and try to sell you things and ask you for things,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified.

That neighbor added that she wishes the migrants well.

Sandra Baker, who lost her home in a fire earlier this month, said the migrants have not caused her any issues.

“I think they deserve a break,” she said. “They’ve been through a lot.”

As for Carmona, he said he made the trip to support his parents and two kids.

He hopes to be granted asylum.

A spokesperson for Catholic Charities told KSAT it is not asking the community for support, but says it could ask for volunteers soon. Officials are asking people to visit their website and donate to humanitarian aid to support migrants.

