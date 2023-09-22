Migrants find themselves waiting for days in San Antonio before heading to their next destinations

Busloads of people continue to arrive at the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center from the border, with many of them waiting for days for their next phase of the journey.

Carlos Daniel crossed the border a week ago. He arrived in San Antonio a few days ago.

Daniel has been waiting and hoping a relative can support him financially so he can buy a bus or plane ticket.

“My destiny is wherever the Lord takes me,” he said in Spanish, uncertain where he might end up.

Jose Daniel Montilla said it took him eight months to make the journey from Venezuela to the U.S. He was deported multiple times in other countries.

Montilla is also waiting for money. However, he has not been able to get inside the Migrant Resource Center because he does not have the immigration documents needed to enter.

Inside the center, migrants have access to food, water, and help. Montilla depends on the kindness of community members who bring food and words of encouragement to those outside the gates.

The City of San Antonio Human Services is partnered with Catholic Charities to help serve those at the Migrant Resource Center. Here’s the information they’ve provided to those who want to help:

“For people that would like to donate, items can be taken to the San Antonio Food Bank (5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy) and St. Stephen’s CARE Center (2127 S. Zarzamora St.). The City and Catholic Charities of San Antonio ask that the public does NOT take donations directly to the MRC. Items that are needed include non-perishable food, new clothing (with tags), hygiene items, water/Pedialyte, baby supplies, shoelaces, flip flops and travel-size hygiene items.”

