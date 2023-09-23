San Antonio police release body-cam video of deadly shooting involving robbery suspect

Body camera video released by San Antonio police shows how a confrontation between officers and a 27-year-old robbery suspect ended in a deadly shooting.

Jacob String, 27, was killed on Sept. 4 in the 100 block of Prestwick, on the Southwest Side.

Police were pursuing String following two robberies that occurred earlier in the day. He was also wanted on four aggravated robbery warrants and had a lengthy criminal history.

Initially, SAPD Chief William McManus said during the incident, String may have shot at police, prompting officers to fire back.

However, based on body camera video released by SAPD on Saturday, String is not seen firing any gunshots toward officers.

Instead, String was seen briefly pointing the gun toward police before the shooting occurred.

We delve into the body camera video and how the incident unfolded below.

What the body camera video shows

The body camera video starts with an officer pulling up to the back of an apartment complex and immediately grabbing his gun.

“Let me see your hands! Let me see your f****** hands! Get on the f****** ground now!” the officer shouted while stepping out of his patrol vehicle with his gun pointed at String, standing a short distance away.

“Get on the ground before I shoot you!” the officer yelled.

String looked down and started walking away from police with his left hand in his pocket as more officers arrived.

Police ordered String to show his hands. He then took his hand out of his pocket with his cellphone and told the officer no and that he had to make a phone call.

A second officer yelled at String to get on the ground, but instead, he slowly walked away. Moments later, String is seen reaching back into his pocket.

One of the officers deployed his taser and String fell forward. He turned his body toward officers with a gun in his hand before hitting the ground.

String did not fire any gunshots at the officers in the body camera video, but he was seen briefly pointing the gun at them before he hit the ground.

Officers then fired multiple gunshots at String, striking him. Despite lifesaving measures, he died at the scene.

No one else was injured by the gunfire.

