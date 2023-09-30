Man shot while sitting at bus stop on Northeast Side, police say

Police investigate shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Austin Highway on September 30, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot while sitting at a bus stop on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Austin Highway.

Police said a 43-year-old man was sitting at the bust stop in front of an apartment complex when a vehicle passed and began shooting at him.

He then ran home and called the police, who later applied a tourniquet for his injury.

SAPD says he was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.