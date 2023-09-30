80º
Man shot while sitting at bus stop on Northeast Side, police say

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Police investigate shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Austin Highway on September 30, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot while sitting at a bus stop on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Austin Highway.

Police said a 43-year-old man was sitting at the bust stop in front of an apartment complex when a vehicle passed and began shooting at him.

He then ran home and called the police, who later applied a tourniquet for his injury.

SAPD says he was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

