Man shot while sitting at bus stop on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot while sitting at a bus stop on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Austin Highway.
Police said a 43-year-old man was sitting at the bust stop in front of an apartment complex when a vehicle passed and began shooting at him.
He then ran home and called the police, who later applied a tourniquet for his injury.
SAPD says he was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.